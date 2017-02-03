Cardiff City v Norwich City
Cardiff go into the game with three home league wins on the bounce, but Neil Warnock has injury concerns.
Lee Peltier (ankle) and Ricky Lambert (back) are doubts, while Anthony Pilkington has a knee problem.
Norwich could include new signings winger Yanic Wildschut and left-back Mitchell Dijks, while forward Nelson Oliveira returns from suspension.
Matt Jarvis (hamstring), Graham Dorrans (knee) and Louis Thompson (Achilles) all continue their recoveries.
MATCH FACTS
- Cardiff have lost their past three league games against Norwich - they haven't lost four in a row against the Canaries since May 1966 (five in a row).
- Norwich have let in two goals in each of their past four against Cardiff in the league, but have lost just once (W3).
- Anthony Pilkington scored twice in the final five minutes v Norwich in September, although it was in vain as the Bluebirds lost 3-2.
- Cardiff have won four of their past six league games (L2), as many as they had in their previous 14.
- Cameron Jerome has found the net in two of his past three league games for Norwich, this after failing to score in his previous 10.