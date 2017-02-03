Cardiff City v Norwich City

From the section

Anthony Pilkington faces a late fitness test ahead of Cardiff City's clash with Norwich City in the Welsh capital

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Cardiff go into the game with three home league wins on the bounce, but Neil Warnock has injury concerns.

Lee Peltier (ankle) and Ricky Lambert (back) are doubts, while Anthony Pilkington has a knee problem.

Norwich could include new signings winger Yanic Wildschut and left-back Mitchell Dijks, while forward Nelson Oliveira returns from suspension.

Matt Jarvis (hamstring), Graham Dorrans (knee) and Louis Thompson (Achilles) all continue their recoveries.

MATCH FACTS