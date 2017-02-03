Championship
Cardiff15:00Norwich
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Norwich City

Anthony Pilkington
Anthony Pilkington faces a late fitness test ahead of Cardiff City's clash with Norwich City in the Welsh capital

    Cardiff go into the game with three home league wins on the bounce, but Neil Warnock has injury concerns.

    Lee Peltier (ankle) and Ricky Lambert (back) are doubts, while Anthony Pilkington has a knee problem.

    Norwich could include new signings winger Yanic Wildschut and left-back Mitchell Dijks, while forward Nelson Oliveira returns from suspension.

    Matt Jarvis (hamstring), Graham Dorrans (knee) and Louis Thompson (Achilles) all continue their recoveries.

    MATCH FACTS

    • Cardiff have lost their past three league games against Norwich - they haven't lost four in a row against the Canaries since May 1966 (five in a row).
    • Norwich have let in two goals in each of their past four against Cardiff in the league, but have lost just once (W3).
    • Anthony Pilkington scored twice in the final five minutes v Norwich in September, although it was in vain as the Bluebirds lost 3-2.
    • Cardiff have won four of their past six league games (L2), as many as they had in their previous 14.
    • Cameron Jerome has found the net in two of his past three league games for Norwich, this after failing to score in his previous 10.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Brighton2818642360
    2Newcastle2819273359
    3Reading291748555
    4Leeds2917391354
    5Huddersfield281648452
    6Sheff Wed291478649
    7Derby281378946
    8Barnsley2913511444
    9Fulham28111071443
    10Norwich2813411743
    11Preston2911810141
    12Birmingham2991010-837
    13Brentford2810612236
    14Aston Villa288128-236
    15Cardiff2910613-936
    16Wolves289811-135
    17Ipswich299812-835
    18QPR299713-1234
    19Nottm Forest299614-733
    20Bristol City288416-428
    21Burton297715-1228
    22Wigan286715-925
    23Blackburn286715-1325
    24Rotherham294421-3616
