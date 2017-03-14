Sutton United v Forest Green Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|34
|22
|6
|6
|67
|32
|35
|72
|2
|Dag & Red
|36
|21
|4
|11
|61
|41
|20
|67
|3
|Forest Green
|35
|19
|9
|7
|72
|44
|28
|66
|4
|Tranmere
|34
|20
|6
|8
|51
|31
|20
|66
|5
|Gateshead
|36
|17
|10
|9
|61
|36
|25
|61
|6
|Dover
|35
|18
|6
|11
|67
|49
|18
|60
|7
|Aldershot
|37
|16
|11
|10
|48
|33
|15
|59
|8
|Barrow
|36
|15
|13
|8
|52
|36
|16
|58
|9
|Macclesfield
|33
|16
|5
|12
|45
|34
|11
|53
|10
|Wrexham
|37
|14
|10
|13
|37
|45
|-8
|52
|11
|Bromley
|37
|14
|7
|16
|45
|56
|-11
|49
|12
|Chester
|35
|12
|10
|13
|54
|50
|4
|46
|13
|Eastleigh
|37
|11
|13
|13
|47
|49
|-2
|46
|14
|Boreham Wood
|36
|11
|12
|13
|33
|33
|0
|45
|15
|Solihull Moors
|36
|12
|9
|15
|48
|52
|-4
|45
|16
|Sutton United
|34
|12
|8
|14
|38
|45
|-7
|44
|17
|Guiseley
|37
|12
|8
|17
|45
|55
|-10
|44
|18
|Braintree
|37
|11
|9
|17
|44
|60
|-16
|42
|19
|Maidstone United
|36
|11
|7
|18
|44
|63
|-19
|40
|20
|Torquay
|36
|10
|8
|18
|41
|51
|-10
|38
|21
|Woking
|37
|10
|8
|19
|50
|66
|-16
|38
|22
|York
|36
|6
|15
|15
|36
|56
|-20
|33
|23
|North Ferriby United
|37
|10
|3
|24
|23
|56
|-33
|33
|24
|Southport
|36
|8
|7
|21
|41
|77
|-36
|31
