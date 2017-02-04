Wrexham 3-1 Guiseley

From the section

Ntumba Massanka scored a brilliant goal for Wrexham

Sub John Rooney heaped more National League relegation worries on Guiseley.

The visitors took a shock lead when Wales U21 striker Jake Cassidy headed home from a corner against the run of play, but the hosts hit back.

Wrexham equalised twenty minutes later in some style, when striker Ntumba Massanka scored a superb bicycle kick.

Substutute Rooney then scored the winner with virtually his first touch on his 200th career appearance, and added a third in injury time.

Guiseley are 22nd and Wrexham rise to 11th.