Match ends, Wrexham 3, Guiseley 1.
Wrexham 3-1 Guiseley
-
- From the section Football
Sub John Rooney heaped more National League relegation worries on Guiseley.
The visitors took a shock lead when Wales U21 striker Jake Cassidy headed home from a corner against the run of play, but the hosts hit back.
Wrexham equalised twenty minutes later in some style, when striker Ntumba Massanka scored a superb bicycle kick.
Substutute Rooney then scored the winner with virtually his first touch on his 200th career appearance, and added a third in injury time.
Guiseley are 22nd and Wrexham rise to 11th.
Line-ups
Wrexham
- 24Dunn
- 3Jennings
- 5Riley
- 14RutherfordSubstituted forRooneyat 60'minutes
- 7BarrySubstituted forEvansat 78'minutes
- 6Tilt
- 13Carrington
- 23Shenton
- 18Massanka
- 11McLeodSubstituted forWhiteat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jalal
- 9White
- 10Rooney
- 15Evans
- 28Harry
Guiseley
- 20Williams
- 2Brown
- 3Lowe
- 24Walton
- 7HurstSubstituted forPrestonat 69'minutes
- 6Lawlor
- 8Hatfield
- 29CassidySubstituted forBoyesat 80'minutes
- 34AsamoahSubstituted forLoganat 80'minutes
- 11Rankine
Substitutes
- 4Vidal
- 9Boyes
- 19Preston
- 32Logan
- 33Green
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
- Attendance:
- 3,730
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wrexham 3, Guiseley 1.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 3, Guiseley 1. John Rooney (Wrexham).
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Jordan White replaces Izale McLeod.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Joel Logan replaces Derek Asamoah.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Adam Boyes replaces Jake Cassidy.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Rob Evans replaces Antony Barry.
Substitution
Substitution, Guiseley. Jordan Preston replaces Kevan Hurst.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 2, Guiseley 1. John Rooney (Wrexham).
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. John Rooney replaces Paul Rutherford.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wrexham 1, Guiseley 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wrexham 1, Guiseley 1.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 1, Guiseley 1. Ntumba Massanka (Wrexham).
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 0, Guiseley 1. Jake Cassidy (Guiseley).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.