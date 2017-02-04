Wrexham 3-1 Guiseley

National League
Wrexham3Guiseley1

Ntumba Massanka
Ntumba Massanka scored a brilliant goal for Wrexham

Sub John Rooney heaped more National League relegation worries on Guiseley.

The visitors took a shock lead when Wales U21 striker Jake Cassidy headed home from a corner against the run of play, but the hosts hit back.

Wrexham equalised twenty minutes later in some style, when striker Ntumba Massanka scored a superb bicycle kick.

Substutute Rooney then scored the winner with virtually his first touch on his 200th career appearance, and added a third in injury time.

Guiseley are 22nd and Wrexham rise to 11th.

Line-ups

Wrexham

  • 24Dunn
  • 3Jennings
  • 5Riley
  • 14RutherfordSubstituted forRooneyat 60'minutes
  • 7BarrySubstituted forEvansat 78'minutes
  • 6Tilt
  • 13Carrington
  • 23Shenton
  • 18Massanka
  • 11McLeodSubstituted forWhiteat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Jalal
  • 9White
  • 10Rooney
  • 15Evans
  • 28Harry

Guiseley

  • 20Williams
  • 2Brown
  • 3Lowe
  • 24Walton
  • 7HurstSubstituted forPrestonat 69'minutes
  • 6Lawlor
  • 8Hatfield
  • 29CassidySubstituted forBoyesat 80'minutes
  • 34AsamoahSubstituted forLoganat 80'minutes
  • 11Rankine

Substitutes

  • 4Vidal
  • 9Boyes
  • 19Preston
  • 32Logan
  • 33Green
Referee:
Neil Hair
Attendance:
3,730

Live Text

Match ends, Wrexham 3, Guiseley 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wrexham 3, Guiseley 1.

Goal!

Goal! Wrexham 3, Guiseley 1. John Rooney (Wrexham).

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Jordan White replaces Izale McLeod.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Joel Logan replaces Derek Asamoah.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Adam Boyes replaces Jake Cassidy.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Rob Evans replaces Antony Barry.

Substitution

Substitution, Guiseley. Jordan Preston replaces Kevan Hurst.

Goal!

Goal! Wrexham 2, Guiseley 1. John Rooney (Wrexham).

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. John Rooney replaces Paul Rutherford.

Second Half

Second Half begins Wrexham 1, Guiseley 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Wrexham 1, Guiseley 1.

Goal!

Goal! Wrexham 1, Guiseley 1. Ntumba Massanka (Wrexham).

Goal!

Goal! Wrexham 0, Guiseley 1. Jake Cassidy (Guiseley).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Lincoln City2919462961
2Dag & Red3018481958
3Forest Green3016952557
4Tranmere2917571756
5Dover30164101552
6Aldershot3114891050
7Barrow29131061749
8Gateshead31121091746
9Macclesfield28144101246
10Wrexham3212911-645
11Bromley3013512-344
12Chester31111010743
13Boreham Wood3011910442
14Eastleigh2910118641
15Solihull Moors3010713-637
16Sutton United2810612-536
17Torquay319616-933
18Braintree298714-1731
19Woking308616-1530
20Southport318617-2930
21Maidstone United318518-2529
22Guiseley307716-1428
23North Ferriby United318320-2927
24York3051114-2026
