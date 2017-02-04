Premier League
Tottenham1Middlesbrough0

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Middlesbrough

Harry Kane
Harry Kane has now scored against 23 different opponents in the Premier League out of 25 faced

Tottenham re-established a nine-point gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea with a workmanlike victory over Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane.

Chelsea had moved 12 points clear with their impressive 3-1 win over Arsenal in the lunchtime kick-off, but Harry Kane's second-half penalty ensured Spurs did not cede any ground to their London rivals.

Tottenham now have clear air in second place after defeats for nearest challengers Arsenal and Liverpool, although fifth-placed Manchester City could close back to within a point when they play on Sunday.

Tottenham's seventh successive home win was secured when Kane fired home from 12 yards after Son Heung-min was hauled down in the area by Bernardo Espinosa and referee Mark Clattenburg correctly pointed to the spot.

The host were without injured defenders Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen, but Middlesbrough did not do enough to put pressure on their understudies, with the visitors failing to produce a shot on target over the 90 minutes.

Boro have won just one of their last 10 matches and are being sucked ever closer to the relegation fight, with one point now separating them from third-bottom Hull City.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Tottenham

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Walker
  • 15Dier
  • 4Alderweireld
  • 33Davies
  • 19Dembélé
  • 12Wanyama
  • 23Eriksen
  • 20AlliSubstituted forWinksat 88'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forSissokoat 81'minutes
  • 10KaneSubstituted forJanssenat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Janssen
  • 13Vorm
  • 17Sissoko
  • 25Onomah
  • 27Wimmer
  • 29Winks
  • 38Carter-Vickers

Middlesbrough

  • 26Valdés
  • 25Chambers
  • 5Bernardo
  • 6Gibson
  • 2Fabio
  • 14de RoonBooked at 38mins
  • 8Clayton
  • 34ForshawSubstituted forGuédiouraat 62'minutes
  • 37TraoréSubstituted forBamfordat 79'minutes
  • 10Negredo
  • 19DowningSubstituted forStuaniat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Ayala
  • 7Leadbitter
  • 12Guzan
  • 18Stuani
  • 20Bamford
  • 27Guédioura
  • 29Gestede
Referee:
Mark Clattenburg
Attendance:
31,949

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Middlesbrough 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Middlesbrough 0.

Hand ball by Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur).

Attempt blocked. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Vincent Janssen replaces Harry Kane.

Attempt missed. Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo.

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Middlesbrough).

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Ben Davies.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Winks replaces Dele Alli.

Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fabio.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Fabio.

Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Moussa Sissoko replaces Son Heung-Min.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Patrick Bamford replaces Adama Traoré.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Bernardo.

Attempt blocked. Marten de Roon (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.

Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Kyle Walker tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) because of an injury.

Foul by Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur).

Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Adama Traoré (Middlesbrough).

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Calum Chambers (Middlesbrough).

Attempt missed. Adlène Guédioura (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Calum Chambers.

Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dele Alli.

Foul by Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur).

Fabio (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Adlène Guédioura replaces Adam Forshaw.

Substitution

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Cristhian Stuani replaces Stewart Downing.

Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane.

Goal!

Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, Middlesbrough 0. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Tottenham Hotspur. Son Heung-Min draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Bernardo (Middlesbrough) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ben Gibson.

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Christian Eriksen.

Attempt blocked. Álvaro Negredo (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Calum Chambers.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Chelsea2419233459
2Tottenham2414823050
3Arsenal2414552447
4Liverpool2413742246
5Man City2314451946
6Man Utd2311931242
7Everton2411761340
8West Brom241068336
9West Ham249411-931
10Watford248610-1130
11Stoke24789-729
12Burnley249213-929
13Southampton247611-727
14Bournemouth247512-1226
15Middlesbrough244911-821
16Leicester235612-1421
17Swansea236314-2421
18Hull245514-2520
19Crystal Palace245415-1319
20Sunderland245415-1819
View full Premier League table

