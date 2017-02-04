Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Middlesbrough 0.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Middlesbrough
Tottenham re-established a nine-point gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea with a workmanlike victory over Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane.
Chelsea had moved 12 points clear with their impressive 3-1 win over Arsenal in the lunchtime kick-off, but Harry Kane's second-half penalty ensured Spurs did not cede any ground to their London rivals.
Tottenham now have clear air in second place after defeats for nearest challengers Arsenal and Liverpool, although fifth-placed Manchester City could close back to within a point when they play on Sunday.
Tottenham's seventh successive home win was secured when Kane fired home from 12 yards after Son Heung-min was hauled down in the area by Bernardo Espinosa and referee Mark Clattenburg correctly pointed to the spot.
The host were without injured defenders Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen, but Middlesbrough did not do enough to put pressure on their understudies, with the visitors failing to produce a shot on target over the 90 minutes.
Boro have won just one of their last 10 matches and are being sucked ever closer to the relegation fight, with one point now separating them from third-bottom Hull City.
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 2Walker
- 15Dier
- 4Alderweireld
- 33Davies
- 19Dembélé
- 12Wanyama
- 23Eriksen
- 20AlliSubstituted forWinksat 88'minutes
- 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forSissokoat 81'minutes
- 10KaneSubstituted forJanssenat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Janssen
- 13Vorm
- 17Sissoko
- 25Onomah
- 27Wimmer
- 29Winks
- 38Carter-Vickers
Middlesbrough
- 26Valdés
- 25Chambers
- 5Bernardo
- 6Gibson
- 2Fabio
- 14de RoonBooked at 38mins
- 8Clayton
- 34ForshawSubstituted forGuédiouraat 62'minutes
- 37TraoréSubstituted forBamfordat 79'minutes
- 10Negredo
- 19DowningSubstituted forStuaniat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Ayala
- 7Leadbitter
- 12Guzan
- 18Stuani
- 20Bamford
- 27Guédioura
- 29Gestede
- Referee:
- Mark Clattenburg
- Attendance:
- 31,949
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
