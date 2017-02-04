Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Sunderland 4.
Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland
Sunderland scored four first-half goals to thrash Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park as the Black Cats moved level on points with their Premier League relegation rivals.
Lamine Kone reacted quickest to Wayne Hennessey's spill to steer in Sunderland's opener after 10 minutes.
The visitors then scored three goals in six minutes in a stunning end to the first half as Didier Ndong struck a superb effort from 25 yards before Jermain Defoe punished lax Palace defending with two excellent finishes.
A fan got onto the pitch to confront Damien Delaney as the Palace players were booed off at half-time on a miserable afternoon for Sam Allardyce against his former club.
Sunderland easily controlled the second half to secure their first away Premier League win in six games and join Palace on 19 points.
But David Moyes' side remain bottom of the table following Hull City's 2-0 victory over Liverpool.
Three goals. Six minutes.
Despite Kone's early goal, Palace seemed to be starting to dictate the game. But they were stunned three times in an astonishing spell going into the break.
Ndong scored a memorable first goal for Sunderland, robbing substitute Joe Ledley easily in midfield before striding forward and curling a fine strike off the inside of the right post, giving Hennessey no chance.
Palace appeared incapable of limping through to half-time without inflicting further damage on themselves as Defoe duly capitalised with two goals in two minutes.
For both goals, the hosts afforded Adnan Januzaj far too much time and space, with the on-loan Manchester United midfielder providing a deftly-weighted pass that Defoe struck into the far corner for the first. He then provided a lovely ball from deep that Defoe ran on to and easily turned James Tomkins to fire in.
At the start of the game, Defoe was the only Sunderland player in their starting line-up to score this season and while Moyes will be heartened to see two others contribute, his 34-year-old star striker gave yet another reminder why he alone will largely determine the Black Cats' fate this season.
Defoe now has 14 Premier League goals this season out of the 24 Sunderland have scored in total as he came back to haunt the manager who he helped to keep the Black Cats up last year.
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 13Hennessey
- 2WardBooked at 66mins
- 6Dann
- 27DelaneySubstituted forTownsendat 45'minutes
- 5Tomkins
- 3van Aanholt
- 11ZahaBooked at 33mins
- 18McArthurSubstituted forRemyat 62'minutes
- 7CabayeSubstituted forLedleyat 27'minutes
- 42PuncheonBooked at 84mins
- 17C Benteke
Substitutes
- 1Speroni
- 4Flamini
- 8Remy
- 10Townsend
- 12Sakho
- 16Ledley
- 19Fryers
Sunderland
- 1Mannone
- 23KonéBooked at 71mins
- 16O'SheaSubstituted forLescottat 57'minutes
- 4Denayer
- 2Jones
- 17Ndong
- 8RodwellSubstituted forGibsonat 52'minutes
- 7LarssonBooked at 6mins
- 3Oviedo
- 44JanuzajBooked at 31minsSubstituted forPienaarat 78'minutes
- 18Defoe
Substitutes
- 9Borini
- 10Khazri
- 12Mika
- 15Lescott
- 20Pienaar
- 21Manquillo
- 24Gibson
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 25,310
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Sebastian Larsson.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bryan Oviedo.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jason Denayer.
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Darron Gibson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Billy Jones.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Scott Dann went off injured after Crystal Palace had used all subs.
Delay in match Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) because of an injury.
Booking
Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace).
Steven Pienaar (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
Attempt saved. Loïc Remy (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Dann.
Attempt saved. Loïc Remy (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joel Ward.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Steven Pienaar replaces Adnan Januzaj because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Didier Ndong.
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Lamine Koné (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card.
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darron Gibson (Sunderland).
Booking
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
Adnan Januzaj (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt saved. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Puncheon with a cross.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Billy Jones.
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Loïc Remy replaces James McArthur.
Attempt blocked. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
Bryan Oviedo (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.