Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland

Didier Ndong curled in a superb effort from 25 yards to spark a run of three goals in six minutes as Sunderland hammered Crystal Palace

Sunderland scored four first-half goals to thrash Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park as the Black Cats moved level on points with their Premier League relegation rivals.

Lamine Kone reacted quickest to Wayne Hennessey's spill to steer in Sunderland's opener after 10 minutes.

The visitors then scored three goals in six minutes in a stunning end to the first half as Didier Ndong struck a superb effort from 25 yards before Jermain Defoe punished lax Palace defending with two excellent finishes.

A fan got onto the pitch to confront Damien Delaney as the Palace players were booed off at half-time on a miserable afternoon for Sam Allardyce against his former club.

Sunderland easily controlled the second half to secure their first away Premier League win in six games and join Palace on 19 points.

But David Moyes' side remain bottom of the table following Hull City's 2-0 victory over Liverpool.

Three goals. Six minutes.

Despite Kone's early goal, Palace seemed to be starting to dictate the game. But they were stunned three times in an astonishing spell going into the break.

Ndong scored a memorable first goal for Sunderland, robbing substitute Joe Ledley easily in midfield before striding forward and curling a fine strike off the inside of the right post, giving Hennessey no chance.

Palace appeared incapable of limping through to half-time without inflicting further damage on themselves as Defoe duly capitalised with two goals in two minutes.

For both goals, the hosts afforded Adnan Januzaj far too much time and space, with the on-loan Manchester United midfielder providing a deftly-weighted pass that Defoe struck into the far corner for the first. He then provided a lovely ball from deep that Defoe ran on to and easily turned James Tomkins to fire in.

At the start of the game, Defoe was the only Sunderland player in their starting line-up to score this season and while Moyes will be heartened to see two others contribute, his 34-year-old star striker gave yet another reminder why he alone will largely determine the Black Cats' fate this season.

Defoe now has 14 Premier League goals this season out of the 24 Sunderland have scored in total as he came back to haunt the manager who he helped to keep the Black Cats up last year.

More to follow.