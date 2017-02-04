Everton 6-3 Bournemouth

Ross Barkley celebrated his goal - Everton's sixth - before he had even put the ball in the net

Romelu Lukaku helped himself to four goals as Everton extended their unbeaten Premier League run to seven games with a thrilling victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park.

Lukaku curled home an exquisite opener after just 30 seconds to equal the record for the fastest league goal of the season set by Chelsea's Pedro against Manchester United.

Lukaku's trickery set up James McCarthy for Everton's second before the Belgium striker doubled his tally when Simon Francis' suicidal back pass gifted him the opportunity to loft the ball over Artur Boruc for a 3-0 half-time lead.

Joshua King's brace gave Bournemouth hope but Lukaku added two more inside the final 10 minutes to put the game to bed, although there was still time for Harry Arter to add a third for the visitors and Ross Barkley to slot in Everton's sixth.

The result was a fitting way for Everton manager Ronald Koeman to celebrate his 100th Premier League game, and takes the seventh-placed Toffees to within two points of Manchester United.

For slumping Bournemouth, meanwhile, defeat drops them to within six points of the relegation zone.

Eddie Howe's men - winless in 2017 - are now on a run of one victory in eight and have conceded 34 goals in their last 13 games - shipping at least three goals in nine of those.

Brilliant Lukaku steals the show

"We said we wanted to come out flying, we worked on it all week," Lukaku said as he held the match ball at full-time. "There's no lack of confidence."

There certainly wasn't.

Everton completely bullied the opening period, helped of course by taking such an early lead when Morgan Schneiderlin broke up play in midfield and Lukaku exchanged passes with McCarthy before stroking a lovely shot beyond Boruc.

Lukaku then breezed past two markers to set up McCarthy to make it 2-0 - the midfielder scoring at the second attempt - before adding his second of the contest with a cool finish when Francis inexplicably played the ball into his own area.

He very nearly got in once again to complete a 30-minute hat-trick only for Boruc to crowd him out, but he was not to be denied his treble as the game became stretched in the second half.

With the score at 3-2, he completed his hat-trick with a simple side-foot volley to kill off Bournemouth's hopes of completing an unlikely comeback, while his 17th goal of the campaign followed just moments later when ran on to a Barkley backheel, shrugged off his marker and found the corner.

