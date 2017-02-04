Match ends, Hull City 2, Liverpool 0.
Hull City 2-0 Liverpool
Alfred N'Diaye scored on his Hull City debut as Liverpool's terrible start to 2017 continued with a fourth defeat in five league and cup games.
Senegal forward N'Diaye, signed on loan from Villarreal, tapped home unmarked after Simon Mignolet dropped the ball at his feet.
Despite striker Sadio Mane's first start since 2 January, Liverpool failed to force a single save in the first half and were poor throughout.
Hull, who have won all four home games under new manager Marco Silva, sealed victory when Oumar Niasse, on loan from Everton, kept his composure after the Reds defence had been carved open.
Silva lining for Hull
Hull were bottom of the table and three points from safety when former Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos boss Silva took charge on 5 January.
Fast forward four weeks and the Tigers have a win over Liverpool and a draw at Manchester United, as well as an EFL Cup semi-final home win over United under their belt.
Hull are an organised and well-drilled unit at the back while the arrival of N'Diaye, as well as Poland winger Kamil Grosicki, has provided them with an added threat.
They overcame the loss of captain Michael Dawson, who was injured in the warm-up, to produce their most complete performance so far under Silva.
Hull are 18th in the table - one point from safety - and now have seven points from a possible 12 under Silva's reign.
Liverpool's title hopes vanish after tame defeat
With Arsenal losing earlier in the day and Tottenham kicking-off late, Liverpool would have climbed to second in the table with victory.
Yet they ended the day 13 points behind leaders Chelsea and their hopes of a first title since 1990 all but over for another season.
While Jurgen Klopp remains unbeaten in seven games against the top-six, the German has now seen his side lose to Burnley, Bournemouth, Swansea City and Hull City.
This was as bad as any of them; an abject, disjointed performance sprinkled with individual errors and a lack of cutting edge.
Liverpool's defenders were as much to blame for the first goal despite Mignolet's mistake, leaving N'Diaye completely unmarked when he steered the hosts ahead.
The Reds enjoyed 72% possession but as Klopp said afterwards: "Possession is only good when you create something from it."
Line-ups
Hull
- 16Jakupovic
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 13Ranocchia
- 5MaguireBooked at 27mins
- 3Robertson
- 8Huddlestone
- 10N'Diaye
- 17GrosickiSubstituted forMeylerat 80'minutes
- 40GoebelSubstituted forTymonat 62'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 11Clucas
- 9HernándezSubstituted forNiasseat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Meyler
- 15Maloney
- 18Mbokani
- 20Diomande
- 23Marshall
- 24Niasse
- 28Tymon
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 2Clyne
- 32Matip
- 21Lucas
- 7MilnerBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMorenoat 83'minutes
- 20LallanaSubstituted forOrigiat 83'minutes
- 14Henderson
- 23CanSubstituted forSturridgeat 67'minutes
- 19Mané
- 11Firmino
- 10Coutinho
Substitutes
- 1Karius
- 5Wijnaldum
- 12Gomez
- 15Sturridge
- 18Moreno
- 27Origi
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 24,822
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away15
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 2, Liverpool 0.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Liverpool).
Oumar Niasse (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Hull City).
Lucas Leiva (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oumar Niasse (Hull City).
Offside, Liverpool. Sadio Mané tries a through ball, but Roberto Firmino is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Eldin Jakupovic.
Attempt saved. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Andrea Ranocchia.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).
Oumar Niasse (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Hull City).
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 2, Liverpool 0. Oumar Niasse (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrea Ranocchia with a through ball following a fast break.
Offside, Hull City. Oumar Niasse tries a through ball, but David Meyler is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Alberto Moreno replaces James Milner.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Divock Origi replaces Adam Lallana.
Foul by James Milner (Liverpool).
Oumar Niasse (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. David Meyler replaces Kamil Grosicki.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Josh Tymon.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Lallana with a headed pass.
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Hull City).
Attempt missed. James Milner (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sadio Mané following a set piece situation.
Booking
Josh Tymon (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Josh Tymon (Hull City).
Attempt saved. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Omar Elabdellaoui.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Daniel Sturridge replaces Emre Can.
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. James Milner (Liverpool) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Oumar Niasse replaces Abel Hernández.