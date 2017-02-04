Afcon 2017: Burkina Faso 1-0 Ghana

Burkina Faso were runners-up in the 2013 tournament

Alain Traore's stunning late free-kick defeated Ghana and sealed third place in the Africa Cup of Nations for Burkina Faso.

From the right of the 18-yard box, Traore hammered a left-footed effort into the top corner of the net.

It sent Ghana to fourth place for the third time in the past four tournaments

Jordan Ayew, Edward Agyemang Badu and Bernard Tekpetey all missed chances for the Black Stars, who were made to pay by Traore.

It was a measure of consolation for Burkina, who were denied a place in the final by a penalty shootout defeat by Egypt.

Egpyt meet Cameroon in Sunday's final.