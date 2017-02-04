Match ends, Aberdeen 2, Partick Thistle 0.
Aberdeen 2-0 Partick Thistle
Aberdeen moved up to second place in the Premiership with a hard-fought win over Partick Thistle at Pittodrie.
Jayden Stockley came off the bench to power in a header from Niall McGinn's corner on 72 minutes.
Fellow substitute Ryan Christie scored his first Dons goal late on, driving home following good work from Stockley.
Thistle midfielder Ryan Edwards nodded wide from close range at the start of the second half and Ade Azeez later clipped the outside of the post.
With Rangers held by Ross County at Ibrox, Derek McInnes's side were able to jump a place on goal difference.
The Aberdeen manager really went for broke in search of maximum points against a determined Thistle, who will feel this tough to take defeat really sums up their season.
The Firhill men defended as if their lives depended on it but ultimately they paid the penalty for a recurring failure to take the gilt-edged chances they created.
Christie Elliott in the first half and Edwards and substitute Azeez after the break all squandered golden opportunities to score and all the visitors were left with was another hard luck story as they drop down to ninth place.
They have now gone 406 minutes without scoring a league goal and have taken just four points in 12 matches against the teams in the top five places in the Premiership.
The difference between the sides could be seen in the quality that the Dons manager could call from the bench to swing things their way and he was certainly bold in using them.
Defenders Shay Logan and Mark Reynolds were sacrificed with Stockley and Christie taking over as Aberdeen switched to a three man back line.
That adventurous approach paid dividends within eight minutes as Stockley rose to nod in a McGinn corner to break the deadlock after Tomas Cerny had pushed away a Jonny Hayes shot.
Stockley then set up Christie to settle the game in stoppage time.
Aberdeen, who went close through Ash Taylor and Kenny McLean in the first half, play their game in hand on Rangers against Motherwell on Wednesday week at Pittodrie.
Given the depth of squad he has to call on, McInnes is in a good position to go on and clinch that runners-up spot for the third season in a row.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2LoganSubstituted forChristieat 64'minutes
- 5Taylor
- 6ReynoldsSubstituted forStockleyat 65'minutes
- 4ConsidineBooked at 54mins
- 11Hayes
- 22JackBooked at 40mins
- 3Shinnie
- 10McGinn
- 7McLean
- 9RooneySubstituted forO'Connorat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Christie
- 15O'Connor
- 16Pawlett
- 17Stockley
- 25Alexander
- 26Wright
- 39Storey
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 2Dumbuya
- 15Devine
- 5Lindsay
- 14Elliott
- 6Osman
- 13Barton
- 7AmooSubstituted forErskineat 73'minutes
- 19EdwardsSubstituted forNisbetat 81'minutes
- 11Lawless
- 9DoolanSubstituted forAzeezat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Welsh
- 10Erskine
- 16Azeez
- 17Keown
- 20Banton
- 27Nisbet
- 35Ridgers
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 10,094
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 2, Partick Thistle 0.
Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle).
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 2, Partick Thistle 0. Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jayden Stockley.
Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Barton (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Ash Taylor (Aberdeen).
Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Christie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle).
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Anthony O'Connor replaces Adam Rooney.
Foul by Ryan Christie (Aberdeen).
Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kevin Nisbet replaces Ryan Edwards.
Adebayo Azeez (Partick Thistle) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Ryan Jack.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Aberdeen).
Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Chris Erskine replaces David Amoo.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 1, Partick Thistle 0. Jayden Stockley (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Tomás Cerny.
Attempt saved. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mustapha Dumbuya (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Ryan Christie (Aberdeen).
Abdul Osman (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Jayden Stockley replaces Mark Reynolds.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Ryan Christie replaces Shaleum Logan.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.
Attempt saved. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Adebayo Azeez replaces Kris Doolan.
Attempt missed. Danny Devine (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Booking
Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
David Amoo (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aberdeen 0, Partick Thistle 0.