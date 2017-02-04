Aberdeen 2-0 Partick Thistle

Aberdeen moved up to second place in the Premiership with a hard-fought win over Partick Thistle at Pittodrie.

Jayden Stockley came off the bench to power in a header from Niall McGinn's corner on 72 minutes.

Fellow substitute Ryan Christie scored his first Dons goal late on, driving home following good work from Stockley.

Thistle midfielder Ryan Edwards nodded wide from close range at the start of the second half and Ade Azeez later clipped the outside of the post.

With Rangers held by Ross County at Ibrox, Derek McInnes's side were able to jump a place on goal difference.

The Aberdeen manager really went for broke in search of maximum points against a determined Thistle, who will feel this tough to take defeat really sums up their season.

The Firhill men defended as if their lives depended on it but ultimately they paid the penalty for a recurring failure to take the gilt-edged chances they created.

Christie Elliott in the first half and Edwards and substitute Azeez after the break all squandered golden opportunities to score and all the visitors were left with was another hard luck story as they drop down to ninth place.

They have now gone 406 minutes without scoring a league goal and have taken just four points in 12 matches against the teams in the top five places in the Premiership.

The difference between the sides could be seen in the quality that the Dons manager could call from the bench to swing things their way and he was certainly bold in using them.

Defenders Shay Logan and Mark Reynolds were sacrificed with Stockley and Christie taking over as Aberdeen switched to a three man back line.

That adventurous approach paid dividends within eight minutes as Stockley rose to nod in a McGinn corner to break the deadlock after Tomas Cerny had pushed away a Jonny Hayes shot.

Stockley then set up Christie to settle the game in stoppage time.

Aberdeen, who went close through Ash Taylor and Kenny McLean in the first half, play their game in hand on Rangers against Motherwell on Wednesday week at Pittodrie.

Given the depth of squad he has to call on, McInnes is in a good position to go on and clinch that runners-up spot for the third season in a row.