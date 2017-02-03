Cheltenham Town v Newport County

Sean Rigg (right) is nearing fitness for Newport, but looks unlikely to be risked against Cheltenham

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Cheltenham Town and Newport County could both be unchanged for a vital game involving two relegation threatened sides.

Gary Johnson has a fit squad and should keep faith with the personnel who won at Luton, although recent signing Liam Davies is pushing for a place.

Newport boss Graham Westley has Josh Sheehan and Sean Rigg nearing fitness, but they might not be risked.

The Exiles look likely to stick with the side which beat Hartlepool.