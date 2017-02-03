Cheltenham Town v Newport County
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Cheltenham Town and Newport County could both be unchanged for a vital game involving two relegation threatened sides.
Gary Johnson has a fit squad and should keep faith with the personnel who won at Luton, although recent signing Liam Davies is pushing for a place.
Newport boss Graham Westley has Josh Sheehan and Sean Rigg nearing fitness, but they might not be risked.
The Exiles look likely to stick with the side which beat Hartlepool.