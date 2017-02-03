League Two
Cheltenham15:00Newport
Venue: LCI Rail Stadium

Cheltenham Town v Newport County

Sean Rigg
Sean Rigg (right) is nearing fitness for Newport, but looks unlikely to be risked against Cheltenham

    Cheltenham Town and Newport County could both be unchanged for a vital game involving two relegation threatened sides.

    Gary Johnson has a fit squad and should keep faith with the personnel who won at Luton, although recent signing Liam Davies is pushing for a place.

    Newport boss Graham Westley has Josh Sheehan and Sean Rigg nearing fitness, but they might not be risked.

    The Exiles look likely to stick with the side which beat Hartlepool.

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Saturday 4th February 2017

    • Cheltenham15:00Newport
    • Doncaster15:00Morecambe
    • Accrington15:00Notts County
    • Blackpool15:00Colchester
    • Cambridge15:00Plymouth
    • Crawley15:00Stevenage
    • Barnet15:00Mansfield
    • Exeter15:00Crewe
    • Grimsby15:00Luton
    • Hartlepool15:00Yeovil
    • Leyton Orient15:00Carlisle
    • Wycombe15:00Portsmouth
    View all League Two fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Doncaster2819452461
    2Plymouth2717371454
    3Carlisle28121331149
    4Exeter28143111545
    5Luton2812971445
    6Portsmouth2713681345
    7Wycombe271278443
    8Barnet2810117041
    9Colchester271179740
    10Mansfield2810108140
    11Cambridge2711610539
    12Grimsby2811611239
    13Blackpool269981136
    14Stevenage2811314-436
    15Yeovil289811-535
    16Crawley2610511-835
    17Morecambe259412-1131
    18Hartlepool287912-1130
    19Crewe2861111-1329
    20Cheltenham2861012-1028
    21Accrington266812-1126
    22Notts County287516-2126
    23Leyton Orient277416-1325
    24Newport275715-1422
    View full League Two table

