Newcastle United 1-0 Derby County

Ritchie's winner puts Newcastle two points ahead of second-placed Brighton

Matt Ritchie's first-half strike took Newcastle back to the top of the Championship as former boss Steve McClaren's return to St James's Park ended in defeat.

Ritchie's winner deflected off midfielder Bradley Johnson as the Magpies leapfrogged Brighton.

Aleksander Mitrovic and Mohamed Diame both had chances to double the lead.

But Tom Ince should have levelled for Derby after the break when he fired wide with the goal at his mercy.

McClaren, who left Derby for Tyneside in June 2015, was sacked as Magpies boss 11 months ago. Despite bringing an in-form Rams team, who are on the cusp of the play-off places, to his old club, he will be left to rue Ince's chance that should have seen his side claim a point.

Newcastle dominated the first half but it took a moment of fortune for them to take the lead as Ritchie's shot hit Johnson before looping over Rams keeper Scott Carson.

Diame then went close to doubling the lead when he fired at goal to force a great save from Carson and the Magpies should have been 2-0 up after the break when Mitrovic fired wide when only 10 yards from goal.

But Ince then wasted a very clear opportunity to level matters when he managed to steer an Abdoul Camara cross wide with the goal gaping.

And deep into injury time, Darren Bent was unfortunate to see his header cleared off the line by DeAndre Yedlin as the hosts held on to go two points clear at the top.