BBC Sport - FA Cup: Derby's Darren Bent scores 'appalling' own goal against Leicester

Derby striker Darren Bent scores an embarrassing own goal to give visitors Leicester the lead in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at Pride Park.

MATCH REPORT: Derby County 2-2 Leicester City

MATCH REPORT: Derby County 2-2 Leicester City

