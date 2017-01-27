Wes Morgan salvages a replay for Leicester City in an FA Cup fourth-round tie with Derby County, which will be remembered for a remarkable Darren Bent own goal.

MATCH REPORT: Derby County 2-2 Leicester City

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fourth round here.

FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Free five-a-side competition returns for 2017 - sign up now!

Available to UK users only.