BBC Sport - FA Cup: Derby County 2-2 Leicester City highlights
Highlights: Derby 2-2 Leicester
- From the section Football
Wes Morgan salvages a replay for Leicester City in an FA Cup fourth-round tie with Derby County, which will be remembered for a remarkable Darren Bent own goal.
MATCH REPORT: Derby County 2-2 Leicester City
