BBC Sport - FA Cup: Derby's Darren Bent scores 'appalling' own goal against Leicester
Bent scores ‘appalling’ own goal
- From the section Football
Derby striker Darren Bent scores an embarrassing own goal to give visitors Leicester the lead in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at Pride Park.
