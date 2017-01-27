Liverpool defender Joe Gomez signs new 'long-term' deal at Anfield

Joe Gomez returned from his injury lay-off in Liverpool's FA Cup third-round tie with Plymouth on 8 January

Liverpool's Joe Gomez has signed a new "long-term" contract after returning from a 15-month injury absence.

The 19-year-old defender has seen knee and Achilles injuries limit him to just nine appearances since joining for £3.5m from Charlton in June 2015.

"It's a massive gesture from the club to show that trust and faith in me," said Gomez. "I'm very happy here."

Gomez has been out since October 2015 but returned to action in the FA Cup tie with Plymouth earlier in January.

"I feel good, very good. I'm back training normally and have been for a good while now," the England U21 told Liverpool's website.

"Obviously it was nice to get some minutes in the last two FA Cup games.

"Now it's about me trying to push on and keep learning. It's a great environment for me to be in. I've loved living here and playing here and learning under the new manager, so it was a quick decision."