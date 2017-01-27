Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss gets four-match touchline ban

From the section

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has received a four-match touchline ban after accepting a Football Association charge of misconduct for his behaviour during the 2-1 win over Burnley.

Wenger, 67, was charged with verbally abusing and pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor after being sent off.

He will miss Saturday's FA Cup tie against Southampton and the Premier League matches against Watford, Chelsea and Hull.

Wenger has also been fined £25,000.

