Football Focus for BBC World News
Will Perry is joined by Andy Cole for this week's Football Focus.
We hear from record-breaker Wayne Rooney on what it's like to score for Manchester United in the Premier League.
And with Ghana into the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, we hear from coach Avram Grant.
