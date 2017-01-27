BBC Sport - FA Cup: Millwall manager Neil Harris talks about life after cancer

Millwall's Harris talks about life after cancer

Before Millwall's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Watford, manager Neil Harris talks about life after being diagnosed with cancer when he was just 23.

MATCH PREVIEW: Millwall v Watford

Watch live coverage of Millwall v Watford on Sunday, 29 January from 11:50 GMT on BBC One and on the BBC Sport website & app.

