Massimo Cellino: Leeds chairman's ban suspended pending appeal against ruling

Massimo Cellino took over at Leeds United in April 2014

Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino's 18-month ban from football has been suspended pending his appeal, the Championship club have confirmed.

The Italian was given the suspension in December for breaching the Football Association's agent rules over the sale of Ross McCormack to Fulham in 2014.

Cellino and the club were also both fined £250,000, and his ban had been scheduled to start on 1 February.

The club have also confirmed they are appealing against their fine.

"As stated in his message to supporters following the initial decision, Mr Cellino has lodged an appeal to overturn the guilty verdict and any sanctions imposed upon Mr Cellino by the FA will be held/suspended until the appeal has been heard and a verdict has been found," the club said in a statement.

"We are confident that the appeals will be successful.

The ban is the third imposed on the 60-year-old former Cagliari owner by the FA since taking over the Elland Road club in April 2014.

Earlier this month, he sold 50% of the club to fellow Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani.

Leeds are currently third in the Championship, eight points behind second-placed Brighton.