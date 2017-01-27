Wolves midfielder Conor Coady returns to Anfield on Saturday - hoping to upset the club he's loved all his life.

The lifelong Liverpool fan will be part of the Wolves squad that face Jurgen Klopp's side in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Coady started his career with Liverpool, and made two first-team appearances, but never played for the Reds at Anfield.

He told BBC Midlands Today: "I can't wait for it. It's going to be a great occasion for the club."