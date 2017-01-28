Afcon 2017: No proof pitches have caused injuries - Caf

The pitch at Port-Gentil has left may people unimpressed

The Confederation of African Football has rejected claims that the poor pitches at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon have led to player injuries.

Ghana boss Avram Grant insisted "five injuries have been down to the pitch".

Of the four pitches used Port-Gentil's has been most criticised, but it will host Sunday's Egypt v Morocco quarter-final and the third place match.

"It has not been scientifically proved that injuries are related to the pitch," said Caf's Junior Binyam.

The governing body's media spokesman added to BBC Sport: "Journalists are assuming that the injuries are down to the pitch but we cannot certify that is the case.

"Even in the English Premier League, which is considered to have the most beautiful football pitches in the world, you have injuries occurring.

"Pending scientific advice, the organising committee has considered that things may go on as scheduled - Port-Gentil will host the quarter-final and the third-place play-off.

"It was clearly expressed prior to this tournament that the Port-Gentil pitch was a matter of concern.

"Thankfully we have had a chance to give the pitch a rest and undertake necessary repairs, so we hope to have a better surface for the quarter-final."