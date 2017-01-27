BBC Sport - Daniel Sturridge: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool forward will return to his best
Klopp backs Sturridge to return to his best
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he believes forward Daniel Sturridge will return to goalscoring form, and feels the England international is in the prime of his career.
READ MORE: Gerrard anxious about Liverpool return
WATCH MORE: Gerrard on Klopp, Liverpool's form & rivalries
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired