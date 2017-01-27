BBC Sport - Daniel Sturridge: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool forward will return to his best

Klopp backs Sturridge to return to his best

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he believes forward Daniel Sturridge will return to goalscoring form, and feels the England international is in the prime of his career.

READ MORE: Gerrard anxious about Liverpool return

WATCH MORE: Gerrard on Klopp, Liverpool's form & rivalries

Top videos

Video

Klopp backs Sturridge to return to his best

Video

Highlights: Nadal sets up final with Federer

  • From the section Tennis
Video

8 magical moments from Nadal & Federer's epic Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Football meets magic: Lincoln in awe of card trick

Video

Weir felt 'belittled' by treatment in Rio

Video

Rooney eyeing future in management

Video

Which Williams sister will make history?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Can Mourinho win yet another League Cup?

Video

Ainslie explains America's Cup new framework

  • From the section Sailing
Video

Highlights: Federer reaches Australian final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Gerrard on Klopp, Liverpool's form & rivalries

Video

Adele & A.Dot give their FA Cup predictions

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired