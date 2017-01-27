Team news for weekend's FA Cup matches

Non-league side Sutton beat AFC Wimbledon to reach the fourth round

Find out team news for your side's FA Cup fourth-round game and details of how to follow all the action this weekend.

Saturday

All times GMT. 15:00 unless stated)

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers (12:30)

Blackburn Rovers v Blackpool

Burnley v Bristol City

Chelsea v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Lincoln City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley

Oxford United v Newcastle United

Rochdale v Huddersfield Town

Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers

Southampton v Arsenal (17:30)

Sunday

Millwall v Watford (12:00)

Fulham v Hull City (12:30)

Sutton United v Leeds United (14:00)

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (16:00)

How to follow the action this weekend

Goals and highlights from this weekend's FA Cup fourth-round games will be available on the BBC Sport website from 17:15 GMT on Saturday.

BBC One is showing three live cup ties, starting with Derby v Leicester on Friday at 19:55 GMT.

Millwall host Watford two days later at 12:00, followed at 16:00 by holders Manchester United against Wigan.

Highlights programmes will run on both Saturday and Sunday, with the latter including Sutton's home tie with Leeds.

Football Focus and 5 live sport come live from non-league Lincoln before their match against Championship leaders Brighton.

Final Score and 5 live will keep you across all the goals as they happen for Saturday's 15:00 kick-offs, with goal alerts via the BBC Sport app.

There will be live radio commentary of three games on Saturday: Liverpool v Wolves at 12:30, Lincoln v Brighton at 15:00 and Southampton v Arsenal at 17:30.

Premier League leaders Chelsea's home game with Brentford at 15:00 will be live on 5 live sports extra.

There is also radio coverage of three matches on Sunday, starting with Millwall v Watford at 12:00, followed by Sutton v Leeds at 14:00 and then Manchester United v Wigan.

The BBC Sport website's live text commentary starts at 09:00 and will bring you every goal as it goes in and the best of the action throughout the day.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Stunning goals from the third round

BBC's television coverage of the FA Cup fourth round

Friday, 27 January

BBC One: 19:30 - 22:00. Derby v Leicester (kick-off 19:55 GMT)

Saturday, 28 January

BBC One: Football Focus (from Lincoln City) (time to be confirmed)

Final Score (times and channel to be confirmed)

BBC One: Saturday night highlights (from 22:30 GMT)

Sunday, 29 January

BBC One: 11:50 - 14:00. Millwall v Watford (kick-off 12:00 GMT)

BBC One: 15:30 - 18:00. Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (kick-off 16:00 GMT)

BBC One: 22:30. Sunday night highlights

Monday, 28 January

FA Cup fifth round draw (as part of The One Show, 19:20 GMT)