Team news for weekend's FA Cup matches
-
- From the section Football
Find out team news for your side's FA Cup fourth-round game and details of how to follow all the action this weekend.
Saturday
All times GMT. 15:00 unless stated)
Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers (12:30)
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
Lincoln City v Brighton and Hove Albion
Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley
Oxford United v Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers
Sunday
Sutton United v Leeds United (14:00)
Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (16:00)
How to follow the action this weekend
Goals and highlights from this weekend's FA Cup fourth-round games will be available on the BBC Sport website from 17:15 GMT on Saturday.
BBC One is showing three live cup ties, starting with Derby v Leicester on Friday at 19:55 GMT.
Millwall host Watford two days later at 12:00, followed at 16:00 by holders Manchester United against Wigan.
Highlights programmes will run on both Saturday and Sunday, with the latter including Sutton's home tie with Leeds.
Football Focus and 5 live sport come live from non-league Lincoln before their match against Championship leaders Brighton.
Final Score and 5 live will keep you across all the goals as they happen for Saturday's 15:00 kick-offs, with goal alerts via the BBC Sport app.
There will be live radio commentary of three games on Saturday: Liverpool v Wolves at 12:30, Lincoln v Brighton at 15:00 and Southampton v Arsenal at 17:30.
Premier League leaders Chelsea's home game with Brentford at 15:00 will be live on 5 live sports extra.
There is also radio coverage of three matches on Sunday, starting with Millwall v Watford at 12:00, followed by Sutton v Leeds at 14:00 and then Manchester United v Wigan.
The BBC Sport website's live text commentary starts at 09:00 and will bring you every goal as it goes in and the best of the action throughout the day.
BBC's television coverage of the FA Cup fourth round
Friday, 27 January
BBC One: 19:30 - 22:00. Derby v Leicester (kick-off 19:55 GMT)
Saturday, 28 January
BBC One: Football Focus (from Lincoln City) (time to be confirmed)
Final Score (times and channel to be confirmed)
BBC One: Saturday night highlights (from 22:30 GMT)
Sunday, 29 January
BBC One: 11:50 - 14:00. Millwall v Watford (kick-off 12:00 GMT)
BBC One: 15:30 - 18:00. Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (kick-off 16:00 GMT)
BBC One: 22:30. Sunday night highlights
Monday, 28 January
FA Cup fifth round draw (as part of The One Show, 19:20 GMT)