Robert Snodgrass: West Ham sign Hull midfielder for £10.2m

Snodgrass scored 13 times in 57 appearances for Hull City

West Ham have completed the signing of Hull midfielder Robert Snodgrass for a fee of £10.2m.

The Scotland player, 29, has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at London Stadium.

"I'm delighted, this is a massive club with great tradition," said Snodgrass, who scored seven times in 20 Premier League games for Hull this season.

He becomes West Ham's second signing this month after the arrival of defender Jose Fonte from Southampton.

The Hammers saw off competition from Burnley and Middlesbrough to sign Snodgrass, and boss Slaven Bilic could hand him his debut in the home league match with Manchester City on Wednesday.

"The owners and the manager are trying to build something here and I just can't wait to get started," added Snodgrass, who joined Hull from Norwich in 2014 for a fee in excess of £6m.

"I feel this is a club with real ambition, with the new stadium, great players and a manager of his calibre at Premier League level.

"The lads will say we want to be up in the top half of the table and repeat last year, so it's up to us. The club has had a few good weeks with results and if I can add to that, great. I'm just looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting started."

Snodgrass made just three outings after joining Hull before he suffered a career-threatening knee injury at QPR on the opening day of the 2014-15 season that kept him out of action for 16 months.

He recovered to play a significant role in the Tigers' promotion from the Championship last season before starting this season in superb form, hitting the winner in the opening-day victory over champions Leicester and rescuing a point with a last-minute free-kick at Burnley.

Hull then triggered a one-year contract extension to tie him to the club until the end of the 2017-18 season.

He is the second high-profile exit from the KCOM Stadium in January following Jake Livermore's £10m move to West Brom.

New Hull boss Marco Silva had been reluctant to part with Snodgrass, with the club 19th in the Premier League, but has promised to bring in three or four more players before Tuesday's transfer deadline.