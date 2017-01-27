Manchester City accept Football Association anti-doping charge

Manchester City are fifth in the Premier League

Manchester City have accepted a Football Association anti-doping charge after failing to notify officials of player whereabouts for drugs testing.

Clubs are required to provide accurate details of training sessions and player whereabouts so that they are available for testing at all times.

City have allegedly failed to ensure its information was accurate on three occasions.

The FA has a 'three strikes' policy and the most likely punishment is a fine.

It is understood the information was not updated following a change to training routines.