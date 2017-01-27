Atletico & Barcelona meet in Copa del Rey semi-finals

Barcelona and Atletico drew 1-1 at the Nou Camp in September

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will meet in the semi-finals of this season's Copa del Rey.

The first leg will be at the Vicente Calderon on 1 February, with the return at the Nou Camp a week later.

Atletico recorded a 5-2 aggregate triumph over Eibar, while Barca swept aside Real Sociedad 6-2 over two legs in the last eight.

Friday's draw also paired Real Madrid's conquerors Celta Vigo and Alaves, who saw off second division side Alcorcon.