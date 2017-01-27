Atletico & Barcelona meet in Copa del Rey semi-finals

Barcelona and Atletico
Barcelona and Atletico drew 1-1 at the Nou Camp in September

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will meet in the semi-finals of this season's Copa del Rey.

The first leg will be at the Vicente Calderon on 1 February, with the return at the Nou Camp a week later.

Atletico recorded a 5-2 aggregate triumph over Eibar, while Barca swept aside Real Sociedad 6-2 over two legs in the last eight.

Friday's draw also paired Real Madrid's conquerors Celta Vigo and Alaves, who saw off second division side Alcorcon.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired