BBC Sport - FA Cup: When football meets magic, Lincoln in awe of card trick

Football meets magic: Lincoln in awe of card trick

Watch magician Jamie Raven perform a card trick that leaves the Lincoln City players shocked ahead of their FA Cup fourth round tie against Brighton.

Follow the FA Cup across BBC Sport this weekend

Watch more on Football Focus this Saturday, 28 January from 12:00 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport website & mobile app.

WATCH MORE: Wayne Rooney eyeing future in management

Top videos

Video

Football meets magic: Lincoln in awe of card trick

Video

Highlights: Nadal sets up final with Federer

  • From the section Tennis
Video

8 magical moments from Nadal & Federer's epic Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Klopp backs Sturridge to return to his best

Video

Weir felt 'belittled' by treatment in Rio

Video

Rooney eyeing future in management

Video

Which Williams sister will make history?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Can Mourinho win yet another League Cup?

Video

Ainslie explains America's Cup new framework

  • From the section Sailing
Video

Highlights: Federer reaches Australian final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Gerrard on Klopp, Liverpool's form & rivalries

Video

Adele & A.Dot give their FA Cup predictions

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired