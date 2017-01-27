BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney: Man Utd striker eyeing future in management
Rooney eyeing future in management
Football
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney reflects on his record-breaking goals tally for the club and reveals he would relish the opportunity to manage once he stops playing.
