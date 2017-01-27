BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney: Man Utd striker eyeing future in management

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney reflects on his record-breaking goals tally for the club and reveals he would relish the opportunity to manage once he stops playing.

READ MORE: Ferguson on signing Rooney & why goals record will never be surpassed

Watch more on Football Focus, Saturday from 12:00 GMT on BBC One and an extended version before BBC One's live coverage of Manchester United v Wigan, Sunday, 15:35 GMT

