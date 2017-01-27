Bruno Manga: Cardiff fear defender is out for season after Gabon injury

Bruno Ecuele Manga and Aboubakar Vincent Aboubakar challenge for the ball at Africa Cup of Nations 2017 match between Cameroon and Gabon

Cardiff City fear defender Bruno Manga could miss the rest of the season.

Manga damaged knee ligaments playing for Gabon in the Africa Cup of Nations and requires a scan on his return.

The 28-year-old was injured late in Gabon's 0-0 draw with Cameroon on Sunday which saw the hosts bow out of the competition.

"It doesn't sound very good," boss Neil Warnock told BBC Wales Sport. "We need to know Monday because of [transfer] deadline day, but I fear the worst."

Warnock had said he might consider cashing in on the defender - signed for £5m from L'Orient in September 2015 - during the January window as he is out of contract this summer.

His form before he left for the African Cup of Nations was impressive, however, and led to Warnock changing his mind. Now Warnock says Cardiff need to determine the exact extent of the injury.

"We've had a scan but it's almost impossible because they can't send it like we do, we have to take our own," he said.

"It's a worry he'll miss the rest of the season, and we have some tough games, just look at our next five games - so I don't think we're out of the woods."

Last year Manga was diagnosed with Malaria having been on international duty with Gabon.

It remains to be seen whether Warnock's activity on deadline day will be influenced by the defender's latest setback.

"I don't know if it'll affect what we do Tuesday, no-one really knows what will happen," said the Cardiff manager.

Warnock is hoping to bring in one or two players before the window closes and says he is thinking over the opportunity of a swap deal.

The club have also had an offer for French born striker Idriss Saadi, who is currently on loan at Belgian side Kortrijkt - a club also under the ownership of Cardiff City's head Vincent Tan.

Warnock is not thrilled that Cardiff play Preston on Tuesday evening, hours before the close of the transfer window.

"You'd think they'd have more sense than having a game on the Tuesday," he said. "There could be deals going on while the games are going on.

"I don't envisage running up the touchline to the fax machine during the game. We're not looking for major signings."