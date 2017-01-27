Kalusha Bwalya says Herve Renard has the ability to win the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco as he assesses the tournament so far.

Should Renard win the finals, it would be an unprecedented third title with his third different nation after the Frenchman won it with Ivory Coast in 2015 and with Zambia in 2012.

Former Zambia captain and ex-Zambia Football Association president Bwalya also told BBC Sport he thinks the competition in Gabon is full of good teams who are closely matched, as he looked ahead to the weekend's quarter-finals.

Renard's Morocco take on seven-time champions Egypt on Sunday.

The other last-eight matches are: Burkina Faso v Tunisia and Senegal v Cameroon - both games on Saturday - and DR Congo v Ghana on Sunday.

Kalusha Bwalya was talking to BBC Sport's John Bennett in Gabon.