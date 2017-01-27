Alfie Barker admits FA charge over Harry Arter tweets

Harry Arter played the full 90 minutes against Arsenal in the match about which Barker posted the comments

Ex-Hitchin Town player Alfie Barker has admitted an FA charge related to tweets sent to Bournemouth's Harry Arter about the death of his baby daughter.

Bournemouth lost a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Arsenal in the Premier League on 3 January.

Barker, on Hitchin's books at the time, posted on Twitter: "Big hype just for a disappointment like the nine months leading up to your child's birth."

A date for a hearing for Barker, who was sacked, will be set in due course.

He was charged with allegedly posting comments which were abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

The 18-year-old later apologised for his "disgraceful comments" and said that he would accept any punishment given to him.

Barker, who takes medication to combat the symptoms of ADHD and a mild form of autism, was sacked by both Hitchin and Codicote FC, where he had been on loan.

Arter and partner Rachel's baby daughter Renee was stillborn in December 2015.