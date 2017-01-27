Alfie Barker admits FA charge over Harry Arter tweets

Harry Arter
Harry Arter played the full 90 minutes against Arsenal in the match about which Barker posted the comments

Ex-Hitchin Town player Alfie Barker has admitted an FA charge related to tweets sent to Bournemouth's Harry Arter about the death of his baby daughter.

Bournemouth lost a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Arsenal in the Premier League on 3 January.

Barker, on Hitchin's books at the time, posted on Twitter: "Big hype just for a disappointment like the nine months leading up to your child's birth."

A date for a hearing for Barker, who was sacked, will be set in due course.

He was charged with allegedly posting comments which were abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

The 18-year-old later apologised for his "disgraceful comments" and said that he would accept any punishment given to him.

Barker, who takes medication to combat the symptoms of ADHD and a mild form of autism, was sacked by both Hitchin and Codicote FC, where he had been on loan.

Arter and partner Rachel's baby daughter Renee was stillborn in December 2015.

Alfie Barker
Alfie Barker said he had received threats since the incident

