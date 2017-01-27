Patrick van Aanholt: Crystal Palace medical for Sunderland defender

Van Aanholt joined Sunderland from Vitesse Arnhem

Sunderland defender Patrick van Aanholt is having a medical at Crystal Palace after the two clubs agreed a deal for the Netherlands international that could be worth as much as £14m.

The left-back, 26, will be reunited with Eagles boss Sam Allardyce, whom he played under last season.

Van Aanholt started at Chelsea but was sent out on loan to five clubs.

He agreed a permanent switch to the Stadium of Light in 2014 and has made 95 appearances for the Black Cats.

Allardyce, who said Palace have received no bids for any of their players, added there are further targets the club are "hopeful" of signing.

"There are several," he said, denying Norwich midfielder Robbie Brady is among them. "But there are many deals we haven't got done, which we've tried to do."