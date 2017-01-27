BBC Sport - Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce on Patrick van Aanholt signing

Allardyce hopes Van Aanholt will bring 'energy' & 'speed'

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce confirms that he is hoping to be reunited with Patrick van Aanholt, who played for him at Sunderland.

READ MORE: Van Aanholt having Palace medical after 14m deal agreed.

You can see the FA Cup Fourth round tie between Derby County and Leicester City tonight from 19:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website and App.

Top videos

Video

Allardyce hopes Van Aanholt will bring 'energy' & 'speed'

Video

Which Williams sister will make history?

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Rooney eyeing future in management

Video

Can Mourinho win yet another League Cup?

Video

8 magic moments from Nadal & Federer's epic Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Federer reaches Australian final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Gerrard on Klopp, Liverpool's form & rivalries

Video

Adele & A.Dot give their FA Cup predictions

Video

Mourinho insists Man Utd drew with Hull

Video

10 great plays from this week's BBL

Video

Trainer addict Bent owns 'thousands' of pairs

Video

Highlights: Celtic 1-0 St Johnstone

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired