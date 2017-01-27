BBC Sport - Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce on Patrick van Aanholt signing
Allardyce hopes Van Aanholt will bring 'energy' & 'speed'
- From the section Football
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce confirms that he is hoping to be reunited with Patrick van Aanholt, who played for him at Sunderland.
