BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho says Manchester United drew with Hull City despite 2-1 loss
Mourinho insists Man Utd drew with Hull
- From the section Football
Manager Jose Mourinho insists his Manchester United side "didn't lose" despite being beaten 2-1 by Hull in their EFL Cup semi-final second leg. His side progressed to the Wembley final 3-2 on aggregate.
