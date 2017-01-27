BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho says Manchester United drew with Hull City despite 2-1 loss

Mourinho insists Man Utd drew with Hull

Manager Jose Mourinho insists his Manchester United side "didn't lose" despite being beaten 2-1 by Hull in their EFL Cup semi-final second leg. His side progressed to the Wembley final 3-2 on aggregate.

READ MORE: Mourinho "only saw two goals"

