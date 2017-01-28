Nigel Clough: Burton allow manager to talk to Nottingham Forest

Nigel Clough's Burton are 22nd in the Championship, having lost their past three games

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough has been given permission to talk to Nottingham Forest about their vacant managerial role.

Clough, 50, held talks with Brewers chairman Ben Robinson on Friday and is expected to meet Forest next week.

Former Reds striker Clough will be in charge of Burton for Saturday's Championship match at QPR.

Assistant boss Andy Garner told BBC Radio Derby: "I don't know what he is going to do and what his thoughts are."

Garner added: "He has a great feeling towards the club. I have been with him 19 years but there are things he keeps to himself. I know very little of it.

"All I know is that the chairman will allow him to speak to Forest."

Forest sacked Philippe Montanier as manager on 14 January and have identified Clough, who played more than 300 games for Forest and scored 131 goals, as a possible replacement.

He is in his second spell as Brewers boss and, like his father and Forest legend Brian, has also managed Derby County.

Clough had said in a BBC Radio Derby interview on Wednesday that links to the managerial role at the City Ground were "logical".

He said: "It's very difficult when you spent 18 years - I'm just over 50 years old - so a third of my life involved with a certain club.

"I've spent 11 with this one as well, but of course it's an easy link and a logical one from lots of points of view."

Forest are 19th in the Championship, five points clear of the Brewers, who occupy the final relegation place.