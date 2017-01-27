John Terry: Swansea City should sign Chelsea captain on loan - Leighton James

John Terry has made six starts in eight appearances for Chelsea this season

Swansea City should try to sign Chelsea captain John Terry on loan, says former Wales winger Leighton James.

Terry, 36, has made just eight appearances for Chelsea this season, and has been linked with a move from the club he has played for since 1997.

Terry was sent off in his most recent appearance, the 4-1 FA Cup third-round victory over Peterborough United.

"For me the best player not currently playing in his team in the Premier League is John Terry," James said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Sport, he added: "Whether John would consider a move on loan to somewhere like Swansea, I don't know.

"If you don't ask the question, you don't get the answer. If you're [Swansea boss] Paul Clement with his connection to Chelsea, I don't think it's an unrealistic question for him to ask."

The Swans have conceded 51 goals in the Premier League this season - more than any team - and James says Terry could be a good influence.

"A centre-back would be ideal. I've been very impressed with young Alfie Mawson since he came to the club," he added.

"Like most young players, he needs a bit of a knowledgeable tutor to play alongside him and to teach him the rudiments of Premier League football."

James scored 27 goals in 98 appearances for the Swans between 1980 and 1983.