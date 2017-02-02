Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday
Wigan could give debuts to eight new signings made on transfer deadline day, including striker Omar Bogle.
The Latics had won three games in a row before they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Sunday.
Sheffield Wednesday may give a debut to new signing Jordan Rhodes after he joined on loan from Middlesbrough.
Boss Carlos Carvalhal could make changes to the team that drew 2-2 at Bristol City, with midfielder Sam Hutchinson available after suspension.
Match facts
- Wigan have lost their last three league games against the Owls, each by a single goal margin.
- Sheffield Wednesday won on their last visit to Wigan in the Championship, thanks to an Atdhe Nuhiu winner in the final 15 minutes.
- Wigan are looking to win three consecutive games at this level for the first time since March 2014 (six in a row).
- Ross Wallace has scored in two of his last three Championship games, having failed to find the net in any of the previous 25.
- In Wigan's last 11 home league games, they've either scored twice (three times) or not at all (eight times).