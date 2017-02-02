Championship
Wigan19:45Sheff Wed
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday

Omar Bogle
New Wigan striker Omar Bogle scored 32 goals in 68 league games for Grimsby

    Wigan could give debuts to eight new signings made on transfer deadline day, including striker Omar Bogle.

    The Latics had won three games in a row before they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Sunday.

    Sheffield Wednesday may give a debut to new signing Jordan Rhodes after he joined on loan from Middlesbrough.

    Boss Carlos Carvalhal could make changes to the team that drew 2-2 at Bristol City, with midfielder Sam Hutchinson available after suspension.

    Match facts

    • Wigan have lost their last three league games against the Owls, each by a single goal margin.
    • Sheffield Wednesday won on their last visit to Wigan in the Championship, thanks to an Atdhe Nuhiu winner in the final 15 minutes.
    • Wigan are looking to win three consecutive games at this level for the first time since March 2014 (six in a row).
    • Ross Wallace has scored in two of his last three Championship games, having failed to find the net in any of the previous 25.
    • In Wigan's last 11 home league games, they've either scored twice (three times) or not at all (eight times).

