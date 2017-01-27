BBC Sport - EFL Cup final: Manchester United to face Southampton
Can Mourinho win yet another League Cup?
- From the section Football
As Manchester United book their ninth appearance in a League Cup final, we ask if Jose Mourinho can win his fourth League Cup or if Southampton can recreate the heroics of the 1976 FA Cup final.
MATCH REPORT: Hull City 2-1 Manchester United (Agg: 2-3)
