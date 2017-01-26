BBC Sport - Steven Gerrard: Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool's form & old rivalries

Gerrard on Klopp, Liverpool's form & rivalries

Steven Gerrard discusses Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the Reds' poor form in 2017 and his relationships with rival players as he prepares to rejoin the club as a youth coach.

READ MORE: Gerrard 'anxious' about Liverpool return

Top videos

Video

Gerrard on Klopp, Liverpool's form & rivalries

Video

Highlights: Federer reaches Australian final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Adele & A.Dot give their FA Cup predictions

Video

Trainer addict Bent owns 'thousands' of pairs

Video

Highlights: Celtic 1-0 St Johnstone

Video

I'm a passionate guy - Wenger

Video

Long handball was obvious - Klopp

Video

Puel delighted by 'fantastic' Saints victory

Video

Chelsea fans want homegrown talent - McEachran

Video

Williams sisters relish ninth major final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What happened to Eddie Jones' eye?

Video

Watch: Hearts beat Raith in extra time

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired