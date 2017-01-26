Motherwell sign winger Elliott Frear from Forest Green Rovers

Mark McGhee believes Elliott Frear will add "balance" to his squad

Motherwell have signed winger Elliott Frear from Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee, subject to clearance.

The 26-year-old Englishman has previously played for Exeter City, Tiverton Town and Salisbury City.

Well - ninth in the Scottish Premiership - host Rangers on Saturday at lunchtime.

"I know a few of the boys here from playing in the National League so I'm really looking forward to get going," Frear told Motherwell's website.

"That was one of the main things really - along with signing for a big club like Motherwell - seeing the likes of Louis Moult and Marvin Johnson go on to do well here, so hopefully I can make the same impact and kick on.

"I'm just an out-and-out winger to be honest. I play on the left side and I like to get at people and cross it - that's my game.

"I got nearly 50 assists over the past few seasons so hopefully I can emulate that up here."

Manager Mark McGhee added: "I'm really pleased that we've secured his signature because he brings a bit of balance to the squad.

"I've said it before but I feel strengthening our squad, particularly at this stage of the campaign, was hugely important and in Elliott we've not only strengthened, but brought in something we've been missing.

"I look forward with anticipation to see how well he settles in. He has the right type of attitude to fit in with the squad we have here which I feel is hugely important.

"Our business isn't finished though. We still anticipate more faces arriving between now and the deadline."