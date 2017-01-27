Jose Mourinho: Man Utd not EFL Cup final favourites

Jose Mourinho seemed angry with the officiating at Hull

Manchester United will not be the favourites when they meet Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on 26 February, says manager Jose Mourinho.

United lost 2-1 at Hull in the second leg of their semi-final on Thursday but went through 3-2 on aggregate.

"It doesn't matter where we play," said Mourinho. "We are never favourites."

After the defeat, the Portuguese cut a television interview short and appeared angry with a penalty given to Hull, saying: "We didn't lose. It was 1-1".

Mourinho tetchy on his birthday

Manchester United reporter for the Manchester Evening News Stuart Mathieson analysed Mourinho's body language after the defeat

United progressed thanks to Paul Pogba's goal at the KCOM Stadium. The France midfielder cancelled out Tom Huddlestone's first-half penalty, only for Oumar Niasse to give Hull the win on the night.

After watching United's 17-match unbeaten run ended by Marco Silva's side, Mourinho made his frustration with the hosts' spot-kick visible as he walked out of a television interview after about 30 seconds.

"I behaved on the bench, no sending off, no punishment so no more words," the 54-year-old told Sky Sports.

Television replays showed two tussles in the area as the visitors defended a corner which led to referee Jon Moss awarding the penalty. Phil Jones tangled with Niasse and Marcos Rojo briefly held the shirt of Harry Maguire.

"To speak about the performance, I have to speak about things I don't want to speak about because the game was totally under control - the game was dead," added Mourinho.

"The game was totally under control and something happened to open the game.

"I only saw two goals. I saw the Pogba goal and their goal was a fantastic goal - great action, great cross and the guy coming in at the far post. 1-1."

'Wembley's special meaning'

Chris Smalling pointed to the final on 26 February on Twitter after the defeat

Despite his frustrations, Mourinho now has the chance to win the League Cup for a fourth time, equalling the record held by Sir Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough.

Southampton will be going for just a second major trophy in their history after beating Liverpool 2-0 on aggregate in the other semi-final, but Mourinho said: "I don't think we are favourites against nobody."

The former Chelsea boss, who won the trophy in all three of his finals with the Blues, added: "Wembley is Wembley. It is for professionals with passion for football.

"It has a special meaning, a special feeling. Of course I am happy to be there. Of course I am happy to bring many thousands of our fans because I think also for them it is something they will always remember."

'Let's fight' - social media reaction

Juan Mata saw the obvious positive of a domestic cup final despite the defeat

Goalkeeper David de Gea could add to the league title and FA Cup he has already won at Old Trafford

'A close shave' - what the papers say

The Sun referenced Jose Mourinho's new haircut in assessing United's progress

The Daily Telegraph called the second leg 'Fright Night' for Manchester United