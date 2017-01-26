Torquay United loan Forest Green's Aarran Racine and Kidderminster's Jared Hodgkiss

Jared Hodgkiss could make his Torquay debut against Gateshead on Saturday

National League side Torquay United have signed defenders Aarran Racine and Jared Hodgkiss on loan from Forest Green and Kidderminster respectively.

Centre-back Racine, 25, had been on loan with York, but will stay with the Gulls until the end of the season.

Hodgkiss, 30, is a former West Brom trainee and played with Torquay player-boss Kevin Nicholson at Harriers.

The right-back has had spells at Aberdeen, Northampton and Forest Green, where he played 164 league games.

"They are both real men, real leaders, they are characters that I want and they will both come in and help the group we have got, both on and off the pitch," said Nicholson.

