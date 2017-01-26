Harry Pell: Cheltenham Town midfielder signs contract extension

Harry Pell has scored 10 goals in 61 league appearances for Cheltenham

Cheltenham Town midfielder Harry Pell has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension.

The 25-year-old joined the Robins in May 2015 and helped them win 2015-16 National League title.

Pell started his career with Charlton Athletic and has also had spells with Bristol Rovers, Hereford and AFC Wimbledon.

Gary Johnson's side are one point above the League Two relegation zone and face fellow strugglers Crewe on Saturday.