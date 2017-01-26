Watford sign Niang on loan from AC Milan until end of season

French forward M'Baye Niang made 77 appearances, scoring 12 goals, for AC Milan after joining in 2012

Watford have signed AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang on loan until the end of the season.

The deal includes the option for the Hornets, who are currently 14th in the Premier League, to make the move permanent during the summer.

Niang, 22, joined Milan from the French Ligue 1 side Caen, scoring 12 goals in 77 appearances for the Italian club.

The France Under-21 international also had loan spells at Montpellier in 2014 and Genoa in 2015.

He becomes Watford's third signing of the January transfer window.

Argentine forward Mauro Zarate joined on a two-and-a-half-year contract from Fiorentina on Wednesday, with Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley also signing on loan until the end of the season earlier this month.