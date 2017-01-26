BBC Sport - Steven Gerrard 'nervous & anxious' about Liverpool coaching role

Gerrard 'nervous & anxious' about new role

Steven Gerrard says he is "nervous and anxious" about his new role as youth coach at Liverpool. Gerrard, who made his Liverpool debut in 1998, will begin the job in February.

