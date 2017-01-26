BBC Sport - Chelsea v Brentford: Chelsea fans want homegrown talent - Josh McEachran,
Chelsea fans want homegrown talent - McEachran
Josh McEachran, a former highly-rated youngster at Chelsea, believes their fans are desperate to see a young English player come through the ranks.
McEachran will return to Stamford Bridge with Brentford for the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
