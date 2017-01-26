Serie A strugglers Palermo make 11th coaching change in two seasons

Former defender Diego Lopez spent most his playing career at Cagliari

Struggling Serie A side Palermo have made their 11th coaching change in two seasons by hiring Uruguayan Diego Lopez.

The 42-year-old, the former coach of Cagliari and Bologna, replaces Eugenio Corini, who resigned on Tuesday.

The Sicilian side have only managed two wins in 21 matches and are one point above last-place Pescara in Serie A.

Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini has overseen about 60 coaching changes in 30 years as a club owner.

Last season alone, there were eight changes and this campaign there have been a further three replacements.