Scott Gallacher: Hibs sign goalkeeper until summer

Scott Gallacher trained with the Hibs squad on Thursday

Hibernian have signed goalkeeper Scott Gallacher until the end of the season.

Gallacher was most recently with Scottish Championship rivals St Mirren and started his career at Rangers before having a spell at Hearts.

The 27-year-old, who trained with Hibs on Thursday, is joining the club as cover for first choice Ofir Marciano, who is recovering from injury.

Marciano came off after 20 minutes of Saturday's 8-1 Scottish Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose.

Ross Laidlaw came on in the holders' Scottish Cup fourth-round win and Hibs, who lead the second tier by six points, visit Queen of the South on Saturday.