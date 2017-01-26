Peterborough United: Grant McCann slept at training ground after Oldham Athletic loss

Grant McCann's Peterborough take on MK Dons on Saturday in League One

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann slept at the club's training ground after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat by relegation-threatened Oldham.

Straight after the match, McCann said it was probably his side's "worst performance" since he took over in May.

Posh, eighth in League One, were beaten by a side that only had 13 league goals all season prior to the match.

"I was just thinking about the next day and how to get the players to perform on Saturday," said McCann on Thursday.

"No-one is leaving any stone unturned. If anyone's thinking any different, think again."

McCann admitted Posh were close to signing an unnamed player, as the club look to reverse a run of just one win in six matches.

"It was probably the worst it's hit me, that defeat by Oldham. I'm usually on quite a level ground, win lose or draw," McCann told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"But I didn't recognise the team on the pitch. They hurt as much as me and the fans. A lot of people think they don't, but they do.

"They've got points to prove to a few people. It's amazing when a team unites and comes together and wants to rally, that happens because it's special."