Portadown defender Garry Breen joins Cliftonville on pre-contract agreement

Garry Breen has played for Portadown since 2011

Portadown central defender Garry Breen has joined Cliftonville on a pre-contract agreement.

The 27-year-old, who was formerly on the books of Galway United and Dundalk, has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-23 and Under-21 level.

Breen will join the north Belfast club at the end of the season.

Meanwhile an Irish FA Disciplinary Committee has upheld a decision to suspend Cliftonville player Jason McGuinness for six matches.

A challenge was submitted by Cliftonville in which the club claimed the referee made an obvious error in dismissing McGuinness for a headbutt during their Premiership match against Portadown on 10 December 2016.

McGuinness subsequently served an automatic one-match ban and was then suspended by the committee for a further six matches for violent conduct (headbutt).

Written and verbal submissions from both the club and the refereeing team, plus video footage, were considered but the committee was not satisfied that an obvious error had occurred and Cliftonville's challenge was therefore refused.

The six-match suspension imposed on McGuinness will begin on 30 January, although Cliftonville have a right to appeal under the IFA's Articles of Association.